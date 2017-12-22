Finland PPI Inflation Remains Stable In November

Finland's producer price inflation remained stable in November, after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year in November, the same rate of increase as in October. The measure has been rising since November last year.

The overall PPI inflation was mainly driven by higher prices of manufacturing of basic metals, oil products and chemicals and chemical products, the agency said.

Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively in November from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.6 percent from October, when it rose by 0.5 percent.

In separate report, the statistical office revealed that flash retail sales value grew 3.1 percent year-over-year in November. In volume terms, sales advanced 3.2 percent.

