French Producer Prices Rise At Faster Rate In November

French producer prices in the domestic market increased at a faster pace in November, the statistical office Insee reported Friday.

Producer prices climbed 1.4 percent month-over-month in November, well above the 0.2 percent slight increase in October.

In November, mining and quarrying products, energy and water became more expensive for the sixth month in a row. It grew 5.1 percent after a 0.6 percent gain in October.

The price index for coke and refined petroleum products surged 7.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent in November.

The producer price index for all increased 1.3 percent monthly in November after a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

Annually, it grew at a faster pace of 2.2 percent in November, following a 1.5 percent rise in October.

Data also showed that import prices went up 0.8 percent monthly and by 2.8 percent annually in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

