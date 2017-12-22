DAX Slides Ahead Of Christmas Weekend

German shares edged lower on Friday as fresh political turmoil in Spain spoiled investor mood, heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.

The benchmark DAX was down 40 points or 0.31 percent at 13,070 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.

Insurer Allianz was declining 0.3 percent after announcing it would buy remaining shares in Euler Hermes.

Industrial firm ThyssenKrupp shed 0.8 percent after it struck a deal with workers to pave way for the merger of its European steel with that of India's Tata Steel.

Troubled retailer Steinhoff advanced 0.7 percent after recent steep losses.

In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in January, survey data from market-research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 for January from 10.7 in December. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.7.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com