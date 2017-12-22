Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Slows More Than Forecast

Taiwan's industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in November, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed Friday.

Industrial production climbed 0.85 percent year-over-year in November, slower than October's 2.55 percent rise, which was revised down from a 2.85 percent increase reported earlier.

Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 2.05 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing output advanced 1.16 percent annually in November, while mining and quarrying production contracted by 3.97 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 0.61 percent from October, when it dropped by 2.15 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

