CAC 40 Subdued After Catalonia Vote

French shares were trading lower on Friday amid increased political uncertainty after a Catalan vote resulted in a victory for separatists. Also, traders seemed to adopt a cautious stance, heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points or 0.21 percent at 5,374 in late opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.

In economic releases, France's grew more than previously estimated in the third quarter, detailed figures from statistical office Insee showed. GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially, instead of 0.5 estimated previously.

by RTT Staff Writer

