FTSE 100 Holds Steady At Record High

U.K. shares held steady on Friday even as elsewhere across Europe drifted lower amid increased political uncertainty after a Catalan vote resulted in a victory for separatists.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 5 points or 0.07 percent at 7,609 in late opening deals after rallying 1.1 percent to a record high the previous day.

BHP Billiton was trading 0.3 percent lower. In its Samarco update, the mining giant said it has agreed to fund a total of up to $181 million, BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda share, in financial support for the Renova Foundation and Samarco Mineração S.A. until June 30, 2018.

GVC Holdings fell over 2 percent while Ladbrokes Coral Group advanced 1.5 percent. The companies said that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer by GVC to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Ladbrokes Coral.

Retailer Next rallied 2.6 percent on holiday sales optimism.

by RTT Staff Writer

