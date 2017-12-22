European Shares Slide After Catalonia Vote

European stocks were slightly lower on Friday as fresh political turmoil in Spain dented investor sentiment, heading into the long holiday weekend.

Consumer confidence figures from Germany and U.K. GDP data topped forecasts, helping limit regional losses to some extent.

German consumer confidence is set to improve slightly in January, survey data from market-research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 for January from 10.7 in December. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.7.

The U.K. grew as initially estimated in the third quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, faster than the 0.3 percent growth seen in the first two quarters of 2017.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 390.65 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday.

Spain's IBEX was tumbling more than 1 percent, dragged down by banks.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were down 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 held steady near a record high reached in the previous session.

Spanish banks Banco Sabadell and CaixaBank were down about 3 percent.

German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp lost 1 percent after it had reached a collective agreement with trade union IG Metall on the planned merger of its European steel with India's Tata Steel.

Retailer Next rallied 2.6 percent in London on holiday sales optimism.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis