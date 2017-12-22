logo
Italy Consumer Confidence At 23-Month High; Business Confidence Rises Slightly

Italy's consumer confidence strengthened more-than-expected in December to the strongest level in almost two years, while business confidence improved slightly, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 116.6 in December from 114.4 in November. Economists had expected the index to increase to 114.6.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since January 2016, when it marked 118.2.

Consumers' judgments and expectations about their personal situation improved in December.

Data also showed that the composite business confidence index edged up to 108.9 in December from 108.8 in November.

Among components, manufacturing confidence decreased from 110.7 to 110.5. The morale also declined in construction sector, while strengthened in market services and retail trade.

by RTT Staff Writer

