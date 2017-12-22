Taiwan Jobless Rate Remains Stable In November

Taiwan's unemployment rate held steady in November, after falling in the previous three months, data from the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics, or DGBAS, showed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 3.69 percent in November, the same rate as in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 3.70 percent.

The number of unemployed people totaled 436,000 in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 451,000.

The labor force participation rate was 58.88 percent in November, up from 58.86 percent in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.71 percent in November from 3.75 percent in the prior month.

