Hungary Trade Surplus Falls More Than Estimated

Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased more than initially estimated in October, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The trade surplus for October was revised down to EUR 495 million from EUR 522 million reported earlier.

In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 797 million.

Both exports and imports surged by 12.0 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively in October from a year ago. That was in line with the flash data published on December 8.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.