US Shares Seen Up As Congress Averts Government Shutdown

U.S. stocks look set to open higher on Friday after the Congress passed a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The dollar held onto modest gains against rivals amid signs of a steady revival in the .

After yesterday's encouraging data on third-quarter GDP, jobless claims, regional manufacturing activity and leading economic indicators, investors now look forward to another batch of economic reports for further clues about growth outlook and monetary policy moves.

Reports on personal income and spending, durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer sentiment are slated to be released later in the day ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Asian stock closed mostly higher earlier today as higher commodity prices, encouraging U.S. data and passage of the landmark tax reform bill buoyed investor sentiment.

However, European stocks are trading on a subdued note amid increased political uncertainty after a Catalan vote resulted in a victory for separatists.

Consumer confidence figures from Germany and U.K. GDP data topped forecasts, helping limit regional losses to some extent.

Gold prices hovered below two-week high, while oil fell in cautious trading ahead of the holiday weekend.

In corporate news, Eric Schmidt is stepping down as executive chairman of Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google.

Pizza chain Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter is also stepping down after a tumultuous few months at the company.

