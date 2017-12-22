Brazil Consumer Confidence Weakens For First Time In 4 Months

Brazil's consumer confidence eased for the first time in four months in December as weaker purchasing power made many households cautious about making big purchases, survey data from think tank FGV showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 86.4 from 86.8 in November. The index fell for the first time since August.

The current assessment index eased to 73.8 from 74.5 and the expectations measure fell to 95.7 from 96.

"Consumers continued to improve their assessments and projections about the , but the level of indebtedness of households, especially those with lower purchasing power, led to caution while spending on high value goods, thus limiting consumption," FGV economist Viviane Seda Bittencourt said.

