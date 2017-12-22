Sweden Retail Sales Rise Further In November

Sweden's retail sales increased for the third straight month in November, data from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.5 percent rise in October.

On a yearly basis, retail sales grew a working-day-adjusted 3.8 percent in November, faster than the 2.8 percent climb in the previous month.

Sales of durables advanced 6.1 percent annually in November and those of consumables went up by 0.5 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.