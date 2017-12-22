Sweden PPI Inflation Accelerates In November

Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated in November after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.

Producer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.5 percent rise in October, which was the weakest PPI inflation since October 2016.

Prices on the export and the import market grew by 2.0 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively in November from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 3.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.5 percent from October, when it rose by 0.3 percent.

