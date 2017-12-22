U.S. Personal Income Rises Less Than Expected In November

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed a smaller than expected increase in U.S. personal income in the month of November, while personal spending climbed by more than expected.

The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected another 0.4 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the report said personal spending climbed by 0.6 percent in November after edging up by 0.2 percent in October. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

