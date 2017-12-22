Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

After ending the previous session modestly higher, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures down by just 3 points.

Activity in the markets is likely to be relatively light on the day, as many traders will be looking to get a head start on the Christmas weekend.

Nonetheless, early trading may be impacted by reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders surged up by 1.3 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.

The increase in orders came in below economist estimates for a 2.0 percent jump, although the revised drop in the previous month was much smaller than the 0.8 percent decrease that had been reported.

Excluding a rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.1 percent in November after spiking by a revised 1.3 percent in October.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a smaller than expected increase in U.S. personal income in the month of November, while personal spending climbed by more than expected.

The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected another 0.4 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the report said personal spending climbed by 0.6 percent in November after edging up by 0.2 percent in October. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of November. New home sales are expected to slump by 4.7 percent.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its revised report on consumer sentiment in the month of December. The consumer sentiment index for December is expected to be upwardly revised to 97.1.

Following the lackluster performance seen on Wednesday, stocks saw modest strength during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved to the upside, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The major averages closed in positive territory but well off their highs of the session. The Dow climbed 55.64 points or 0.2 percent to 24,782.29, the Nasdaq edged up 4.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,965.36 and the S&P 500 rose 5.32 points or 0.2 percent to 2,684.57.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.37 to $57.99 a barrel after climbing $0.27 to $58.36 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $1 to $1,270.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging up another $1 to $1,271.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.39 yen compared to the 113.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1853 compared to yesterday's $1.1874.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com