Major Averages Posting Modest Losses In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

While selling pressure has been relatively subdued, stocks are seeing modest weakness in morning trading on Friday. The major averages are partly offsetting the slim gains posted in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are lingering just below the unchanged line. The Dow is down 23.70 points or 0.1 percent at 24,758.59, the Nasdaq is down 8.68 points or 0.1 percent at 6,956.68 and the S&P 500 is down 2.46 points or 0.1 percent at 2,682.11.

Activity in the is likely to be light throughout the day, as many traders are looking to get a head start on the Christmas weekend.

Traders have largely shrugged off the slew of U.S. economic data released this morning, including a Commerce Department report showing a spike in new home sales to a ten-year high in November.

The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 17.5 percent to an annual rate of 733,000 in November from the revised October rate of 624,000.

Economists had expected new home sales to drop to 654,000 from the 685,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected jump, new home sales in November were at their highest annual rate since reaching 778,000 in July of 2007.

Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a separate showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders surged up by 1.3 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.

The increase in orders came in below economist estimates for a 2.0 percent jump, although the revised drop in the previous month was much smaller than the 0.8 percent decrease that had been reported.

Excluding a rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.1 percent in November after spiking by a revised 1.3 percent in October.

Another Commerce Department showed a smaller than expected increase in personal income in the month of November, while personal spending climbed by more than expected.

The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected another 0.4 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending climbed by 0.6 percent in November after edging up by 0.2 percent in October. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Steel and railroad stocks are seeing some weakness in morning trading, while strength is visible among biotechnology and gold stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction ahead of the long holiday weekend. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 2.488 percent.

