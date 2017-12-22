Modest Weakness Remains Visible On Wall Street - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved modestly lower over the course of the trading session on Friday, offsetting the slim gains posted in the previous session. Selling pressure has remained subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.

Currently, the major averages remain stuck in the red. The Dow is down 45.06 points or 0.2 percent at 24,737.23, the Nasdaq is down 14.41 points or 0.2 percent at 6,950.96 and the S&P 500 is down 4.56 points or 0.2 percent at 2,680.01.

Activity on Wall Street is likely to be light throughout the day, as many traders are looking to get a head start on the Christmas weekend.

Traders have largely shrugged off the slew of U.S. economic data released this morning, including a Commerce Department report showing a spike in new home sales to a ten-year high in November.

The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 17.5 percent to an annual rate of 733,000 in November from the revised October rate of 624,000.

Economists had expected new home sales to drop to 654,000 from the 685,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected jump, new home sales in November were at their highest annual rate since reaching 778,000 in July of 2007.

Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a separate showing a rebound in durable goods orders in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders surged up by 1.3 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.

The increase in orders came in below economist estimates for a 2.0 percent jump, although the revised drop in the previous month was much smaller than the 0.8 percent decrease that had been reported.

Excluding a rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.1 percent in November after spiking by a revised 1.3 percent in October.

Another Commerce Department showed a smaller than expected increase in personal income in the month of November, while personal spending climbed by more than expected.

The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected another 0.4 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending climbed by 0.6 percent in November after edging up by 0.2 percent in October. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

Sector News

Despite the pullback by the broader , most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading.

Banking and steel stocks are seeing some weakness on the day, although selling pressure has remained relatively subdued.

On the other hand, gold stocks have shown a notable move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.3 percent.

The strength among gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery climbing $7.80 to $1,278.40 an ounce.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction ahead of the long holiday weekend. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 2.488 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

