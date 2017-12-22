The Swiss Stock Market Pulled Back Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small loss. Trading activity was rather subdued ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend.

Investor sentiment took a hit due to the results of yesterday's election in Catalonia, where the separatists won a majority. The news has investors concerned that Spain will now endure further political turmoil. However, traders breathed a sigh of relief after U.S. lawmakers reached a last minute deal to avoid a government shutdown.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.32 percent Friday and finished at 9,394.49. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.28 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.23 percent.

Novartis declined 0.9 percent. The company has been granted a "Priority Review" by the U.S. FDA for the combination therapy of Tafinlar and Mekinist.

Roche slid 0.2 percent after it agreed to acquire U.S. company Ignyta for US$1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, shares of Nestlé finished with an increase of 0.1 percent.

Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life and Baloise surrendered 0.6 percent each, while Swiss Re and Partners Group fell by 0.4 percent each.

UBS dropped 0.6 percent and Credit Suisse dipped 0.1 percent.

Sonova was among the best performers of the session, with an increase of 1.1 percent. SGS and Kuehne + Nagel advanced by 0.4 percent each and Aryzta added 0.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

