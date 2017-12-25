Japan Inflation Accelerates Unexpectedly In November

Japan's consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in November, though marginally, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

Excluding fresh food, consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in November, just above the 0.8 percent rise in October.

Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to remain stable at 0.8 percent.

The overall consumer price index rose 0.6 percent annually in November, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.

Core consumer prices, which excludes energy and food, went up 0.3 percent, after a 0.2 percent gain in the preceding month.

