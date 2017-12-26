Brazil Construction Cost Index Rises Less Than Forecast

Brazil's construction cost index increased at a slower-than-expected rate in December, survey figures from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, FGV showed Tuesday.

The National Construction Cost Index climbed 0.14 percent month-over-month in December, slower than the 0.28 percent rise in November.

Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable increase of 0.28 percent.

The material, equipment and services index registered a variation of 0.22 percent in December versus 0.61 percent in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

