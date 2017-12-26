Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

While selling pressure has remained subdued, stocks are seeing modest weakness in mid-day trading on Tuesday. The weakness on Wall Street comes following the long, holiday weekend.

Currently, the major averages are all in negative territory, although the Nasdaq is underperforming its counterparts. The Dow is down 17.03 points or 0.1 percent at 24,737.03, the Nasdaq is down 29.09 points or 0.4 percent at 6,930.87 and the S&P 500 is down 2.95 points or 0.1 percent at 2,680.39.

A notable decline by shares of Apple (AAPL) is weighing in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, with the tech giant slumping by 2.7 percent.

The drop by Apple comes after a report from Taiwan's Economic Daily predicted the company would lower its forecast for first quarter iPhone X sales to 30 million.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity remains relatively light, as many traders remain away from their desks following Christmas.

The economic calendar for the week also starts off relatively quiet, although reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales and Chicago activity are due to be released in the coming days.

Volume may remain light throughout the week, although some traders may look to do some window dressing going into the end of the year.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves on the day, contributing to the relatively lackluster performance by the broader .

Semiconductor stocks are seeing considerable weakness, however, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding by 1.1 percent. Micron Technology (MU) and Qorvo (QRVO) are posting notable losses.

On the other hand, gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2 percent. The index has reached its best intraday level in two months.

The strength among gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery is climbing $5.80 to $1,284.60 percent.

Energy stocks are also turning in a strong performance amid a jump by the price of crude oil. Crude for February delivery is surging up $1.37 to $59.84 a barrel.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, with many markets in the region still closed. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets remain closed on the day in celebration of Boxing Day.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved slightly higher after ending last Friday's trading roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.1 basis points at 2.474 percent.

