South Korea Consumer Sentiments Ebbs In December

The Composite Consumer Sentiment Index for December stood at 110.9, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - down 1.4 points from November.

Consumer sentiments regarding current living standards and their future outlook were two and one points lower respectively than in the month before, at 94 and 103.

Consumer sentiments as to future household income and spending remained the same as in November, at 104 and 109 respectively.

Consumer sentiment related to current domestic economic conditions was three points below than in the preceding month, at 95, while consumer sentiment concerning future domestic economic conditions had fallen by three points as well to 105.

The expectation for inflation over the following year was 2.5 percent.

