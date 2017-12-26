Japan Housing Starts Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for housing starts and construction orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Housing starts are expected to fall 2.6 percent on year after losing 4.8 percent in October. Construction orders climbed an annual 6.7 percent in the previous month.

China will see November data for industrial profits; in October, profits surged 25.1 percent on year.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

