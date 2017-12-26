BRAZIL: Economists Raises 2017 GDP Growth Estimate To 0.98%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank increased their forecasts for economic growth in 2017 for the fourth week in a row, to 0.98% from 0.96% seven days ago.

For 2018, the median estimate for GDP growth rose for the sixth week in a row, to 2,68% from 2.64% last week.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2017 and 2018 remained stable at 52.20% and 55.65%, respectively.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2017 remained stable at 2.03%, while for 2018 decreased to 2.90% from 3.00% last week.

by Agencia CMA Latam

