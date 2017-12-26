YPF: Petrolera Will Pay US$ 114 Million To TGM For Conflict Launched In 2009

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean state-owned oil company YPF will pay US$ 114 million to Transportadora de Gas del Mercosur (TGM) to end a conflict that began in 2009 when the company suspended the shipment of natural gas.

Both companies entered into a "transactional agreement" through which "without recognizing facts or rights, they gave up all the claims they had or could have reciprocally," YPF reported to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

The rescission of the contract, which also involved AES Uruguaiana Emprendimientos, (AESU) gave rise to a claim for US$ 1.6 billion since the affected companies argued that without the gas committed, a new plant they had built in Brazil could not work.

AESU is controlled by the U.S. group AES, while TGM belongs to Tec gas, a joint venture involving the Italian-ArgentineanTechint), France's Total, Eurnekian's CGC, CMS Energy and Petronas.

