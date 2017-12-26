PERU: Kuczynski Grants Humanitarian Pardon To Former President Fujimori

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Sunday granted a controversial humanitarian pardon to convicted former President Alberto Fujimori, 79, after a medical board recommended his release due to "a progressive, degenerative and incurable illness."

Fujimori's lawyers presented on December 11 a request for a pardon on humanitarian grounds to free him from a 25-year prison sentence for human rights abuses and corruption. Fujimori has accumulated several sentences, including six years in prison for illegal raids humanity, and six years in prison for corruption, among other crimes.

Kuczynski's concession led to protests in the whole country involving groups that support and reject his decision.

"There is an important group of Peruvians who oppose it. My decision is especially complex and difficult, but it is my decision, I should not be the president of those who voted for me, I must be president of all Peruvians," he said.

Also, Kuczynski stressed that despite Fujimori's "gross errors," he "was sentenced and has already served twelve years of conviction" and said in a televised message that his decision in favor is protected by the Constitution and "is based on humanitarian reasons."

The pardon comes out only a few days after the Peruvian Congress, controlled by the opposition led by Fujimori's daughter, rejected a request to depose Kuczynski for alleged permanent moral incapacity due to his links with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

