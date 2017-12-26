BRAZIL: Primary Surplus Has Best Result For November Since 2013

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian central government recorded a primary surplus of R$ 1.348 billion (US$ 406.02 million) in November, the best result for the month since 2013, according to the National Treasury. In the previous year, November's primary result was a R$ 38.467 billion deficit.

The Brazilian central government includes the National Treasury, the Social Security and the central bank. By decomposing the primary result in November, the National Treasury recorded a positive balance of R$ 19 billion Security had a deficit of R$ 17.546 billion and the Central Bank added a R$ 106 million deficit.

Year-to-date, the central government saw a primary deficit of R$ 101.919 billion, 3.1% higher than the deficit recorded from January to November 2016, of R$ 98.829 billion.

Meanwhile, the central government total revenue rose 21.1% in November, while spending fell by 9.3% in the same period, excluding inflation in both cases, the Treasury said. Year-to-date, revenue increased by 0.4%, while the expenses remained stable.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.