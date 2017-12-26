COLOMBIA: Government Affirms Intention To Extend Ceasefire With The ELN

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Although the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group has stated that the bilateral ceasefire that it has been holding with the Colombian government since October 1 is "at risk," the new head of the government negotiating team, Gustavo Bell, said that he hopes that the truce can be extended beyond January 9, 2018, when it originally expires.

"These difficulties normally occur in this type of ceasefire, it is necessary to look at it in a broader context: the truce has been more positive, with incidents but has been more positive than negative," said the official in an interview with Radio Caracol.

According to Bell, there are differences in the interpretations of the terms of the ceasefire between both parties, so the protocols should be formulated better. "It is necessary to extend the ceasefire so that the table is adapted so that there is humanitarian relief.

The ELN had warned in messages broadcast by the virtual station Ranpal, linked to the guerrilla, that "the government's actions put at risk the ceasefire agreement since they go against the rules and commitments signed to avoid armed incidents between the public force and the ELN."

by Agencia CMA Latam

