PERU: Director Of Human Rights Resigns After Fujimori Pardon

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The General Director of Human Rights of the Ministry of Justice of Peru, Roger Rodríguez Santander, presented his resignation from office after President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted a humanitarian pardon to former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori.

Through a letter, Santander confirmed that he is leaving because "Alberto Fujimori did not qualify for the granting of a humanitarian pardon."

"The chain of events that have occurred in recent days determine that the alleged illnesses that seriously affect his and that have been alleged to justify the concession (of the pardon), lack a minimum degree of credibility," Rodriguez said.

Fujimori, 79, was pardoned after a medical board recommended his release due to "a progressive, degenerative and incurable illness."

Fujimori's lawyers presented on December 11 a request for a pardon on humanitarian grounds to free him from a 25-year prison sentence for human rights abuses and corruption.

The pardon comes out only a few days after the Peruvian Congress, controlled by the opposition led by Fujimori's daughter, rejected a request to depose Kuczynski for alleged permanent moral incapacity due to his links with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

