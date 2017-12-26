logo
ARGENTINA: Trade Balance Posts US$ 1.541 Billion Deficit In November

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean trade balance recorded a US$ 1.541 billion deficit in November 2017, from a US$ 124 million surplus a year before, said the country's statistics office.

On an annual basis, exports fell 4.9% in November, totaling US$ 4.61 billion, while imports grew 30.2%, amounting to US$ 6.151 billion.

Year-to-date, the trade balance recorded a deficit of US$ 7,656 billion. The total exported was US$ 53.881 billion, while imports amounted to US$ 61.538 billion.

