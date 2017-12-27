Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday release November numbers for industrial production and retail trade, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial production is expected to add 0.5 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year after gaining 0.5 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year in October.

Retail sales are tipped to gain 0.7 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after the flat monthly reading and the 0.2 percent annual decline in the previous month.

China will provide Q3 figures for its current account balance; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $37.1 billion.

Hong Kong will see November data for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth 378.69 billion HKD and exports were at 334.74 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 43.96 billion HKD.

South Korea will see November numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In October, output was down 1.1 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year, while sales fell 2.9 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

