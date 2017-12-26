BRAZIL: Ibovespa Rises For Fourth Straight Session On Oil Spike

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Ibovespa, the benchmark stock index in Brazil, opened lower Tuesday but reversed its course and closed higher for the fourth consecutive session (+0.68%), at 75,707.73 points, driven by gains in Petrobras shares (+1.39%), which reflected the appreciation by more then 2% of oil prices abroad.

Also, Itaú Unibanco (+0.39%) and Embraer (+6.20%) stocks had a positive day. The aircraft maker posted the highest Ibovespa appreciation. The company's shares continue to reflect a possible deal with the U.S. Boeing.

"Commodities such as oil have risen sharply, and the lack of financial volume has opened up space for investors to pull the index higher, to have a rally at the end of the year," said DNAInvest partner Alfredo Sequeira.

Meanwhile, after rising for two consecutive sessions, the locally traded U.S. dollar came back from the Christmas holiday closing 0.62% down, quoted at R$ 3.314. Analysts noted that the currency went through a technical adjustment, receding in the face of a weak agenda and lower trading volume.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.