European Markets Likely To Stay Subdued

European , set to reopen after a long weekend, are likely to open on a cautious note with investors looking for fresh triggers.

The U.S. markets ended slightly lower overnight amid thin volumes and the trend in Europe today is unlikely to be any significantly different.

With no big eurozone economic data due for release during the course of the week, traders will mostly be tracking company news for direction.

Most of the markets in Europe ended the previous session (last Friday) on a weak note, with traders digesting a slew of economic reports from the zone.

Sentiment was a bit low due to the results of last Thursday's election in Catalonia, where the separatists won a majority. The news raised concerns that that Spain will now endure further political turmoil and triggered a sell-off in the banking space.

Crude oil's rise to a 30-month high following a blast in a Libyan pipeline could weigh on sentiment.

by RTT Staff Writer

