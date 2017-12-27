Finland Consumer Confidence At 7-Month High

Finland's consumer confidence improved in December to the highest level in seven months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 24.0 in December from 23.0 in November.

Moreover, this was the highest score since May, when it marked 24.1.

In December, 51 percent of consumers believed that Finland's economic situation would improve in the coming twelve months, while only 8.0 percent of them thought that the country's would deteriorate.

Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year strengthened in December. The corresponding index climbed to 10.9 from 9.8.

Altogether 47 percent of consumers thought in December that unemployment would decrease over the year, while 16 percent of them believed it would increase.

Consumers predicted in December that consumer prices would go up by 1.6 percent over the next 12 months.

The survey was conducted among 1,185 households between December 1 and 15.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.