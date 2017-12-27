Spain Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected In November

Spain's retail sales increased at a faster-than-expected pace in November, figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in October, which was revised up from a 0.1 drop reported earlier.

That was also above the 0.7 percent increase economists had forecast.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rebounded strongly by 2.9 percent after a 1.2 percent fall in the previous month.

Month-on-month, retail sales grew 1.3 percent in November, reversing a 0.8 percent decrease in the preceding month.

