Asian Markets Edge Higher

Asian ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with investors indulging in some selective buying despite a lack of any big catalysts.

Higher commodity prices triggered fairly strong buying in mining and energy stocks in the region. Overall, the volume of was mostly thin across the region. crude oil prices rose to two-year highs overnight and as iron ore, gold and copper prices also strengthened.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 ended down 18.52 points or 0.08 percent, at 22,911.21, after touching a low of 22,854.39 and a high of 22,936.16 intraday.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries gained nearly 8 percent. J Front Retailing added 6.2 percent. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Toho Zinc, Sumitomo Metal Mining, JX Holdings, Mitsubishi Materials, Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui Mining, Tokuyama Corp., Impex Corp., Nisshin Steel Holdings, Marui Group and Yahoo Japan gained 2 to 3.5 percent.

Among the prominent losers, Canon shed about 2.8 percent, Bridgestone Corp. and Trend Micro declined by about 2 percent, Japan Tobacco, Kirin Holdings, Kuraray and Nitto Denko ended lower by 1.6 to 1.8 percent.

In the Australian market, mining, energy stocks had a good outing. Shares of retailers saw good buying on expectations of strong sales in the holiday season. Bank stocks were mostly subdued, while media stocks traded weak.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.20 points down at 6069.90. The broader All Ordinaries index edged up 2.40 points to 6169.70.

Cleanaway Waste, Seven West Media, and Nine Entertainment ended more than 3 percent down. Qantas Airways, Greencross, Chorus, Skycity Entertainment and CSR declined by 2 to 2.5 percent.

In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ Banking Group declined marginally, while Bank of Queensland and National Australia Bank ended flat.

Shares of Retail Food Group jumped over 9 percent. Lynas spurted 6.4 percent. St Barbara, Syrah Resources, Resolute Mining, Pilbara Minerals, Saracen Mineral Holdings, Myer Holdings and Regis Resources gained 3 to 5 percent.

Among other markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong edged up marginally, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea closed modestly higher. Shanghai ended nearly a percent down and New Zealand declined marginally.

