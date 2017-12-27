DAX Edges Higher

The German market is modestly higher, with investors, back at the ring after a long weekend, looking to pick up stocks from across various sectors.

Thanks to firm commodity prices amid concerns about falling crude supply following an explosion in a Libyan pipeline, resources stocks are edging higher.

Technology stocks are finding the going a bit tough on reports that Apple's new iPhone is getting a weaker than expected demand.

The benchmark DAX index is up 32.23 points o 0.25 percent at 13,104.02.

However, gains are just marginal for most of the stocks as buying interest is a bit subdued due to lack of triggers.

Deutsche Boerse, Daimler, Bayer, Deutsche Telekom, BASF, Adidas, BMW, and Vonovia are up 0.5 to 1 percent.

Lufthansa, Infineon, Deutsche Bank and Heidelberg Cement are down marginally.

