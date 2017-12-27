CAC Flat Amid Cautious Moves

After an initial upmove that lifted its benchmark CAC by about half a percent, the French stock market retreated Wednesday morning, with investors turning cautious and getting out of a few counters.

Like in other across the globe, the volume of is thin in the French market as well with investors not showing any big interest in building up positions in the holiday-shortened weak.

Traders are also reacting to crude oil's rise to a more than 2-year high following a blast in a Libyan oil pipe and a firm trend in prices of other commodities.

The CAC 40 index is down 2.10 points or 0.03 percent at 5362.62

Shares of retail distribution company Carrefour gained 1.7 percent. Technip FMC, Unibail Rodamco, Sanofi, Total, Arcelor Mittal, Louis Vuitton and Publicis Groupe are up 0.4 to 1 percent.

Among the losers, ST Microelectronics is declining 2.3 percent and Cap Gemini is down 1.4 percent. Saint-Gobain, Atos, Vinci, and Safran are lower by 0.5 to 1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

