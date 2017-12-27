FTSE Up Slightly; Mining, Financial Stocks Edge Higher

The U.K. stock market is edging higher Wednesday morning, riding on some strong buying in the mining space following a positive trend in commodities prices.

In the mining space, Randgold Resources, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fresnillo are up 1.5 to 2.3 percent.

Barclays is gaining about half a percent. The bank said that it expects to take a write-down of about 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) on its annual post-tax profit as a result of the U.S. tax overhaul.

Fresnillo, Antofagasta, Provident Financial, Anglo American, Babcock International, GlaxoSmithKline and Royal Dutch Shell are gaining 1 to 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Tui, SKY Plc, Micro Focus, Carnival, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Ferguson, Vodafone Group and Imperial Brands are declining by 0.6 to 2 percent.

U.K.'s benchmark stock index FTSE 100 is up 14.34 points or 0.17 percent at 7,607.00.

In the currency market, the sterling is trading at 1.3408 a dollar, up 0.25 percent from previous close.

by RTT Staff Writer

