Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street - U.S. Commentary

Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading following the modest weakness seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures down by 2 points.

Activity on Wall Street is likely to remain light, as many traders remain away from their desks following Christmas and ahead of the holiday on New Year's Day.

Trading may be impacted by reaction to the release of reports on consumer confidence and pending home sales shortly after the start of trading.

The Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of December.

The consumer confidence is expected to dip to 128.0 in December after unexpectedly climbing to a seventeen-year high of 129.5 in November.

The National Association of Realtors is also due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of November.

Pending home sales are expected to drop by 0.5 percent in November after surging up by 3.5 percent in October.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

With the markets reopening following the long, holiday weekend, stocks saw modest weakness during trading on Tuesday. Selling pressure was relatively subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.

The major averages all ended the day in negative territory. The Dow edged down 7.85 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 24,746.21, the Nasdaq fell 23.71 points or 0.3 percent to 6,936.25 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.84 points or 0.1 percent to 2,680.50.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both inched up by 0.1 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.42 to $59.66 a barrel after jumping $1.50 to $59.97 a barrel on Tuesday. Gold futures, which climbed $8.70 to $1,287.50 an ounce in the previous session, are inching up $1.10 to $1,288.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 113.22 yen compared to the 113.23 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1899 compared to yesterday's $1.1858.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com