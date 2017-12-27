Congresswoman Black Stepping Down As House Budget Committee Chairman

Congresswoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., announced Wednesday she is stepping down as Chairman of the House Budget Committee in order to focus on her campaign for Governor of Tennessee.

Black, who will continue to serve in Congress, indicated she will step down as leader of the budget committee once a successor is chosen next year.

In a statement, Black said she is proud of the committee's hard work and accomplishments, especially offering real reforms for mandatory programs and unlocking pro-growth tax reform.

"As we enter a new era under a brand new tax law and as members begin crafting a budget for fiscal year 2019, I am confident the focus will remain on addressing unsustainable mandatory programs," Black said.

She added, "Without question, it is critical that lawmakers take real action to reverse the trajectory of our nation's growing debt."

Several Republican lawmakers told Politico that Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., is the early front-runner to replace Black as budget committee chairman, while Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., is also eyeing the position.

In August, Black jumped into an already-crowded Republican field in the race to replace Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, who is prohibited from running for a third term.

by RTT Staff Writer

Political News