Major Averages Posting Modest Gains In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

After ending the previous session modestly lower, stocks have moved back to the upside in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all climbed into positive territory, although buying interest remains subdued.

Currently, the major averages are clinging to slim gains. The Dow is up 24.92 points or 0.1 percent at 24,771.13, the Nasdaq is up 15.40 points or 0.2 percent at 6,951.65 and the S&P 500 is up 3.16 points or 0.1 percent at 2,683.66.

The modest strength on Wall Street comes following the release of a mixed batch of economic data, as pending home sales unexpectedly edged higher but consumer confidence pulled back more than expected.

The National Association of Realtors released a report showing its pending home sales index inched up by 0.2 percent to 109.5 in November after surging up by 3.5 percent to 109.3 in October. Economists had expected pending home sales to dip by 0.5 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

With the unexpected uptick, the pending home sales index reached its highest level since hitting 110.0 in June. The index is also up by 0.8 percent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Conference Board showed its consumer confidence index slumped to 122.1 in December from a downwardly revised 128.6 in November.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 128.0 from the 129.5 originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected decrease by the consumer confidence index came after it reached its highest level in seventeen years in November.

Overall trading activity is light once again, as many traders remain away from their desks following Christmas and ahead of the holiday on New Year's Day.

Extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in mid-day trading.

Computer hardware and networking stocks are seeing some strength, while energy stocks are giving back ground along with the price of crude oil.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both inched up by 0.1 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.6 basis points at 2.441 percent.

