European Markets Finish Mostly Higher In Subdued Action

The European returned to action Wednesday, following the 4-day Christmas holiday weekend. Trading activity remained rather subdued as many investors remain away from their desks ahead of the upcoming New Year's Day holiday.

After fluctuating between small gains and losses over the course of the day, the majority of the European markets finished in the green. There were few catalysts to drive the direction of trade Wednesday and economic data remained on the light side.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.10 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 0.08 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.07 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.02 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.08 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.37 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.38 percent.

In London, Barclays gained 0.25 percent. The bank said that it expects to take a write-down of about 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) on its annual post-tax profit as a result of the U.S. tax overhaul.

Mining stocks turned in a solid performance Wednesday. Fresnillo increased 3.56 percent, Glencore rose 2.06 percent and BHP Billiton added 1.54 percent. Rio Tinto climbed 1.41 percent, Anglo American gained 1.53 percent and Antofagasta advanced 2.13 percent.

Spain's retail sales increased at a faster-than-expected pace in November, figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in October, which was revised up from a 0.1 drop reported earlier.

That was also above the 0.7 percent increase economists had forecast.

Swiss investor confidence strengthened further in December to its highest level since early 2010, thanks to stronger economic expectations, survey data from the Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.

The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator climbed to 52 from 40.7 in November. The score was the highest since April 2010.

After reporting an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the previous month, the Conference Board released a report on Wednesday showing a much bigger than expected pullback in confidence in the month of December.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slumped to 122.1 in December from a downwardly revised 128.6 in November. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 128.0 from the 129.5 originally reported for the previous month.

Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a modest increase in the month of November, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

NAR said its pending home sales index inched up by 0.2 percent to 109.5 in November after surging up by 3.5 percent to 109.3 in October. Economists had expected pending home sales to dip by 0.5 percent.

