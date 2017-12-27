Stocks Give Back Ground But Remain Modestly Higher - U.S. Commentary

After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back some ground but continue to see modest strength in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The upward move on the day comes following the slight drop seen in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but still in positive territory. The Dow is up 19.95 points or 0.1 percent at 24,766.16, the Nasdaq is up 8.27 points or 0.1 percent at 6,944.52 and the S&P 500 is up 2.53 points or 0.1 percent at 2,683.03.

The modest strength on Wall Street comes following the release of a mixed batch of economic data, as pending home sales unexpectedly edged higher but consumer confidence pulled back more than expected.

The National Association of Realtors released a report showing its pending home sales index inched up by 0.2 percent to 109.5 in November after surging up by 3.5 percent to 109.3 in October. Economists had expected pending home sales to dip by 0.5 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

With the unexpected uptick, the pending home sales index reached its highest level since hitting 110.0 in June. The index is also up by 0.8 percent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Conference Board showed its consumer confidence index slumped to 122.1 in December from a downwardly revised 128.6 in November.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 128.0 from the 129.5 originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected decrease by the consumer confidence index came after it reached its highest level in seventeen years in November.

Overall trading activity is light once again, however, as many traders remain away from their desks following Christmas and ahead of the holiday on New Year's Day.

Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves on the day, contributing to another lackluster performance on Wall Street.

Tobacco, railroad and networking stocks are seeing some strength in mid-day trading, while moderate weakness is visible among natural gas and airline stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both inched up by 0.1 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index ticked up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.6 basis points at 2.431 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

