Obama, Clinton Remain Most Admired In New Poll

Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remain the most admired man and woman in the U.S., according to the results of a new Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

Seventeen percent of Americans named Obama as the man they most admire, marking the tenth straight year he has topped the list.

Obama narrowly edged out President Donald Trump, who was named the most admired man by 14 percent of Americans.

Gallup noted the incumbent president has topped the list of most admired men 58 of the 71 times it has asked the question since 1946.

The percentage of Americans naming Obama as the most admired man is down from 22 percent last year, although he is still the first former president to top the list since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1967 and 1968.

Pope Francis came in a distant third at 3 percent, followed by Reverend Billy Graham, Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at 2 percent each.

Clinton was the most admired woman for the sixteenth consecutive year, but the percentage naming her dropped to 9 percent from 12 percent.

Michelle Obama was close behind Clinton, with 7 percent of Americans naming the former First Lady as their most admired woman.

Four percent of Americans named Oprah Winfrey as their most admired woman, marking the thirtieth time she has made the top ten.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was named the most admired woman by 3 percent of Americans, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Queen Elizabeth II were each named by 2 percent.

The Gallup survey of 1,049 adults was conducted December 4th through 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

by RTT Staff Writer

