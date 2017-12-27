BRAZIL: Economy Loses 12,292 Jobs In November

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian lost 12,292 jobs in November as 1,111,798 people were hired and 1,124,090 were dismissed during the last month, according to government data.

From January to November, however, there was a 299,635 net gain in jobs.

According to the data, only the retail sector had a positive result in November, creating 68,602 jobs, whereas manufacturing had the worst performance, shutting down 29,006 job positions, followed by construction (-22,826).

by Agencia CMA Latam

