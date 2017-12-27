ARGENTINA: Government Authorizes YPF To Sell Natural Gas To Chile

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean government authorized the state-owned oil company YPF to sell up to 115 million cubic meters of natural gas to Chile in exchange for methanol. The first gas export should occur within six months.

YPF will send natural gas to Methanex as part of an agreement both companies signed in 2016. YPF may sell up to 1 million cubic meters of gas per day until September 30, 2018, or until total gas exports reach 115 million cubic meters.

The Argentinean government's decision states, however, that the company may cut supplies to Chile if there is lack of natural gas in Argentina.

by Agencia CMA Latam

