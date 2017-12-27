ARGENTINA: Lower Budget Deficit Would Shield Country From Crisis - Minister

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's Finance Minister, Nicolás Dujovne, said that the country must lower its budget deficit to avoid a severe economic crisis.

The Argentinean government seeks a primary deficit of 4,2% of the Gross Domestic Product for this year and wants to lower that rate to 3,7% in 2018 and 2,2% in 2019.

Dujovne said that "the set of laws sent to Congress this year point to three objectives: lowering the deficit, reducing the social and infrastructure gaps and converging to a fairer and more equitable tax system."

He added that cutting the budget deficit is an irrevocable government target.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

