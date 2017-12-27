South Korea Industrial Production Adds 0.2% In November

Industrial production in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 1.5 percent contraction in October (originally -1.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.6 percent, missing forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 6.1 percent drop in the previous month (originally -5.9 percent).

The index of all industry production was up 1.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

